MP: Was ex-IGP interviewed on police ‘cartel’?

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh today asked if the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) interviewed Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) before concluding that there is no “cartel” in the police force as alleged by the former IGP.

This comes after EAIC said it was unable to determine allegations of a “bad cops” cartel as claimed by Hamid in March last year.

“The findings of the EAIC that such a cartel cannot be confirmed to exist is at odds with Hamid’s stunning revelation in March last year and suggests that such investigations are incomplete,” he said.

“The EAIC must indicate if it took a statement from the former inspector-general of police himself in its investigations into the former IGP’s claim that there exists a ‘cartel’ among police ranks.

“The effectiveness of the investigation of the EAIC is very much in the spotlight now as Hamid’s revelations must carry considerable weight as he was the serving IGP at the time he made such revelations.

“That being the case, he would surely have been privy to information leading to his belief that such a cartel exists,” said Ramkarpal.

Ramkarpal urged EAIC chairperson Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan to disclose if a statement was taken from Hamid in the course of its investigations and, if not, state the reasons why it was not done.

Yesterday, Sidek said in a statement that the EAIC found no evidence of a “cartel” among police ranks as alleged by Hamid.

On March 18 and 22 last year, Abdul Hamid alleged that there was a group of police officers out to topple him and were conspiring with outside parties to form a cartel to dominate the police force for their own agenda.