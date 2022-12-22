MP: What will MPs do from 10am to 1pm?

PETALING JAYA: Tuaran MP Wilfred Madius Tangau has questioned the rationale behind the proposal for the Dewan Rakyat sitting to begin at 2pm.

In a Twitter post, the Upko lawmaker asked what will the MPs be doing from 10am to 1pm.

“Dewan Rakyat sitting start at 2pm? Why? What will MPs do from 10am to 1pm? Does this mean sitting will last till midnight? What is the issue with starting the sitting at 10am.

“Increasing sitting days from the present 70 days to 110 days a year is a yes,“ he Tweeted.

Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul reportedly said several MPs had submitted a proposal for the Dewan Rakyat sitting to be delayed to 2pm instead.

Johari said this was to enable the Cabinet members to carry out their respective administrative duties in the morning before attending the sitting, Bernama reports.