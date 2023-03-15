MPAG increases number of locations for Ramadan, Aidilfitri bazaars

MALACCA: The Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) is increasing the number of locations for Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars this year.

Its president Saifuddin Abdul Karim, said so far the council has approved 13 Ramadan bazaars to operate, of which seven are in Alor Gajah and six in Masjid Tanah, compared to only six last year.

“As for Aidilfitri bazaars, the number has increased to three compared to only two last year. The bazaars are located at Pulau Sebang and Masjid Tanah,“ he told reporters at a media event here last night.

He said MPAG is also planning on an additional Aidilfitri bazaar to accommodate 40 traders at Dataran Alor Gajah.

Saifuddin also reminded traders against arbitrarily raising the prices of goods, especially food and to always maintain the cleanliness of the business site and in food preparation.

“We (MPAG) have already held a briefing and we hope traders will comply with the regulations, including the operating hours to be from 3pm to 8pm for Ramadan bazaars, and 6pm to 1am for Aidilfitri bazaars,“ he said. - Bernama