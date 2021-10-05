MPB to focus on improving pepper quality at farm level - Willie

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB) is focusing on efforts to improve the quality of pepper at the farm level through the selection of varieties grown for the production of creamy white pepper (LPK) and premium black pepper such as export quality pepper (LBE).

Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister II Datuk Willie Mongin (pix) said the initiative was implemented through the Mature Pepper Planting Scheme and the New Pepper Planting Scheme under the Pepper Industry Upstream Development programme.

He said Sarawak pepper, which had premium quality and a unique aroma, was still in high demand thus making Malaysia a major competitor to the world’s major pepper-producing countries, especially Vietnam, Indonesia and India.

“Until now, Malaysia is ranked fifth as the largest pepper producer in the world. It is hoped that Malaysian pepper will be in a better position as the world’s leading pepper producer in the future with the government’s help and encouragement,“ he said during the Ministers’ Question Time in the Dewan Negara, here, today.

He was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Paul Igai who wanted to know the government’s strategy to strengthen the pepper production industry as many foreign countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and India were the main producers of the pepper production industry in the world.

Willie said pepper production for Vietnam was at 240,000 tonnes while Indonesia (77,000 tonnes) and India (60,000 tonnes) for 2020, while Malaysia was at 30,800 tonnes.

He said smallholders could contact the MPB who was always willing to provide guidance and fertilisation techniques as well as to practice good agricultural practices (Good Agricultural Practices - GAP).

“The ministry also strongly recommends and welcomes the private sector or individuals who are interested in pepper cultivation to help develop the country’s pepper industry. It is time for the pepper industry to be ‘industry-driven’,“ he added.

-Bernama