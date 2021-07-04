MPC launches eSPO to recognise SMEs resilience in facing Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has launched the e-Shared Prosperity Organisation (eSPO) Acknowledgement Certificate, an initiative aimed at encouraging Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to be recognised for their resilience in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and contributing to the country’s economic recovery.

In a statement today, MPC said the eSPO online platform allowed industry players to be self-assessed on their productivity-linked wage system (PLWS) components and issue acknowledgement certificates to organisations that have implemented PLWS.

Director general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said as of June 2021, more than 2,500 companies have been acknowledged as “Shared Prosperity Organisations”, covering various sectors including manufacturing, services, construction, agriculture as well as mining and quarrying.

“PLWS is a flexible and competitive wage system that distributes wealth created according to employer’s and employee’s performance and productivity in order to drive organisation shared prosperity and competitiveness,” he said.

The implementation of PLWS was identified under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and Malaysia Productivity Blueprint to increase compensation and build the workforce of the future.

The PLWS aims at harmonising company policies that enhances employees’ motivation and job satisfaction, promotes skills-related specialisations, advances employees’ careers and creates equitable relationships between employers and employees. - Bernama