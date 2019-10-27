MPF seeks cooperation of Philippine authorities for SAR mission

LAHAD DATU: The Marine Police Force (MPF) will contact the Philippine authorities today to seek cooperation in the search and rescue (SAR) for six individuals including two children who were feared drowned after their boat sank in the waters of Merabung, Tungku near here, on Thursday.

Sabah Marine Police commander Asst Comm Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the cooperation was necessary given the possibility of the victims being in the waters of Philippines.

In the meantime, he said, the SAR was extended to Semporna up to the Philippines border.

He said so far the rescue mission had covered the waters of Merabung to Felda Sahabat 16 and Adal Island, Tabawan Island to Silam waters.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said in a statement today that the body found in the waters of Mataking Island, Semporna, yesterday, was a man in his 40s.

According to Nasri, external examination of the corpse did not find any injuries or criminal elements. — Bernama