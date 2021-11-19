MPGN still discussing proposal to maintain or increase minimum wage - Saravanan

PUTRAJAYA: The National Wage Consultative Council (MPGN) is still discussing the proposal on whether to maintain or increase the minimum wage rate before being tabled for the Cabinet’s consideration, Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) said.

He said the National Wage Legislative Technical Committee (JTPGN) had presented the findings and recommendations of the Impact Study and Review of the Minimum Wage Order 2020 at the MPGN meeting held yesterday.

Among the matters discussed at the meeting was the proposal from the employers to maintain the current minimum wage rate while the employees recommended that the rate be increased, he said.

“However, MPGN has not made any decision at the meeting,” he said in a statement today.

Saravanan said further discussions would be held at the next MPGN meeting on Dec 9.

The Impact Study and Review of the Minimum Wage Order 2020 was carried out through public consultations and engagement sessions, involving representatives of employers and employees, employers’ organisations, trade unions and the public, to obtain input on the impact of the implementation of the minimum wage on the country’s socio-economy.

According to the National Wages Consultative Council Act 2011 (Act 732), PGM must be reviewed at least once every two years.

The PGM 2020 came into effect on Feb 1, 2020.

-Bernama