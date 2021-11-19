MPH publishes Dr Mahathir’s latest book

KUALA LUMPUR: MPH Group Publishing is once again collaborating with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) for his upcoming book, ‘Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia’.

In a statement today, MPH said that in the book, Dr Mahathir shared his unexpected journey back to the premiership, the events that led to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government and the great changes taking place within Malaysia today.

In the book, Dr Mahathir also expressed the hope that a new generation of Malaysians will continue the struggle to better the country.

“Originally, a direct sequel to ‘A Doctor in the House’ (Dr Mahathir’s first book) was planned. We thought about it some time after the 14th general election, but because of the change in government and the pandemic in early 2020, the nature of the book had to change as well.

“Given Dr Mahathir’s huge part in Malaysia’s history and politics, we are thrilled to finally release this book after keeping it under wraps for months and we believe many still want to know his thoughts about current Malaysian affairs and the country’s future, and we are anxious to see how the public will respond,” MPH said.

The book will soon be available at all major bookstores in Malaysia and Singapore at RM100 per copy (hardcover version). For more information about the book, visit https://www.mphpublishing.com/.

-Bernama