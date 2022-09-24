MPH receives 103 complaints about aesthetic service providers between January and August this year: Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has received a total of 103 complaints about facilities that provide aesthetic services between January and August this year.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the reports involved adverse outcomes, including disfigurement and even death, arising from aesthetic procedures performed by incompetent medical and non-medical practitioners.

He said aesthetic medical procedures, especially those which are invasive and minimally invasive, should only be performed by qualified registered medical practitioners at premises registered or licensed under the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

“The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and MOH have been engaging with stakeholders to gain better clarity and to develop regulations that will safeguard the public and allow the growth of this industry.

“Regulating this industry is beneficial as practitioners should never be allowed to infringe on medical procedures,” he said in his speech at the first Asia Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Summit (ADAMS) 2022 today.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference later, Khairy said MOH would propose tendering concessions for the construction of multi-storey car parks at hospitals and that the ministry was currently mapping the hospitals that were in dire need of the facility, such as the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang and the Serdang Hospital.

“When the mapping is done, we will discuss with the EPU (Economic Planning Unit) for construction...it is one way for us to maximize the limited area with multi-storey car park the one at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,“ he said. - Bernama