PETALING JAYA: MPH Bookstores’ plans to transform its brick-and-mortar business model into an eCommerce cum digitalised ecosystem got an accelerated boost during the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO).

The company’s eCommerce division – mphonline.com — saw a significant increase in sales as a result of changing consumer buying behaviour, CEO of MPH Group CEO Donald Kee said today.

“The company’s digital transformation plan was already in the works since last year led by a new senior management team,” he said.

“The team has been tasked to move the business into the digital sphere by embracing the latest technological advancement under the Industry 4.0 era.”

Kee said part of the new approach was to consolidate all non-performing retail outlets so as to channel much of its resources to scale up its eCommerce and digital business division while still retaining profitable store presence in key locations as important touch points for its loyal customers.

“We want to be able to connect with our customers through multiple touch points, be it online or offline by adopting an omni-channel approach,” he said.