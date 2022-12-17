MPHS issues 25 temporary closure notices to campsites at risk of disaster

BATANG KALI: The Hulu Selangor Municipal Council (MPHS) has issued 25 temporary closure notices to campsites in the municipality that are at risk of being hit by disasters.

MPHS president Mohd Hasry Nor Mohd said the action followed Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming’s order yesterday for all campsites near rivers and in high-risk areas nationwide to be closed for seven days with immediate effect.

“MPHS has issued 25 notices to high-risk campsites located near rivers and slopes in Hulu Selangor.

“Some are unlicensed but we are conducting a whitening process and have directed all homestay operators to get the necessary licences,” he told a press conference during a search and rescue operation today to locate the 12 missing victims of the Father’s Organic Farm landslide here.

Nga said the directive had been issued to 155 local authorities after a forecast that heavy rain would continue for five days beginning today due to the Northeast Monsoon season.

The death toll from the landslide stands at 21 while 61 people survived the tragedy. - Bernama