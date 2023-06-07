MPIB aims pineapple exports to hit RM1.3b this year

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (MPIB) is targeting the export sales of Malaysian pineapple products to hit RM1.3 billion this year.

Chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said the country currently produces between 400,000 to 600,000 metric tonnes of pineapple every year but is only able to supply about 0.25 per cent of the world’s demand for pineapple products.

“This includes the exports of fresh pineapple, canned, juice, ornamental and other products.

“Among the countries that import pineapple products from Malaysia are the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Egypt, China, Japan and Saudi Arabia,” he said after officiating the closing ceremony of the 2030 Pineapple Industry Development Roadmap Workshop here today.

Also present was MPIB director-general Mohd Khairuzamri M Salleh.

Sheikh Umar said MPIB would introduce a new pineapple variety in August as an effort to boost the annual production.

He said research and final studies on the new variety are currently being conducted intensively.

Sheikh Umar said one of the advantages of the variety is that it can be harvested faster compared with other pineapple varieties.

“Currently, Malaysia produces 16 pineapple varieties but only four are suitable for the export market, namely MD2, N36, Morris and Josapine.

“So, once the new variety is introduced, we will have another pineapple variety to be exported on a large scale,” he added. -Bernama