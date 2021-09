BANTING: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) has proposed to merge the Vaccination Programme for the Agri Commodity Sector (VACOMS) with the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (MOVAK) programme under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix, centre) said this was to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine would be able to reach more people in rural and remote areas.

“MOVAK has a logistics team that can go to remote areas and we will deploy our mobile unit to reach out to more people at plantations that are located in remote areas,” she said.

She said this during a working visit to the VACOMS industrial vaccination centre of the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) at the Fibre and Biocomposite Development Centre in Olak Lempit, here today.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said so far, a total of 10,005 workers in the timber industry had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under VACOMS.

Jointly organised by MTC and the Malaysian Timber Industry Board (MTIB), the programme which began on July 28 will be held until Sept 6.

On MPIC’s 100-day key performance indicator (KPI), Zuraida said the ministry would focus on intensifying marketing efforts as well as improving quality of products and services.

“We will focus on efforts to increase productivity, quality, sustainability and prudent management,” she said.- Bernama