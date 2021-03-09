MPIC to focus more on pepper, cocoa, kenaf sectors in 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) will focus on the pepper, cocoa and kenaf commodity sectors this year other than palm oil and rubber.

Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (pix) said the country’s agricommodity sector is already thriving on commodities such as oil palm and rubber, but other commodities as well have the potential to be developed.

“If we succeed in developing all these commodities, I am confident that this ministry can be a major contributor to the country’s economy,“ he said in his MPIC address for 2021, themed ‘A Year of Caring Malaysia’.

According to him, the country’s agricommodity sector in 2020 recorded a positive trade value of RM191.7 billion or an increase of 14.1 percent compared with RM168.1 billion in 2019.

Of the total, exports recorded RM150.5 billion while imports amounted to RM41.2 billion, he said.

He said the export value of palm oil and palm oil-based products is expected to increase to RM75 billion this year from RM73.3 billion in 2020, attributed to high demand expectations from the improving economy.

“The sector recorded an increase in palm oil exports of RM73.3 billion compared with RM63.73 billion in 2019.

“The timber industry recorded RM22 billion, rubber RM48.5 billion, cocoa RM6.2 billion, kenaf and tobacco RM329.02 million, and pepper RM120.8 million,” he said.

For 2021, Mohd Khairuddin said the ministry planned to focus on Johor and restore the state as a successful pepper producer, other than Sarawak.

He said the ministry will further increase the size of pepper plantations in the country, including in Terengganu and Kelantan.

Similarly, the ministry intends to boost the cocoa industry through a Cocoa Village project in the Orang Asli settlement in Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

“We hope it will be a catalyst for this industry and also draw the interest of the community not only in Pahang but other states as well.

“There are four areas that we have proposed to create the cocoa village, including in Perak, with the hope that it can uplift the cocoa downstream industry and become a tourist attraction at the same time,“ he said.

As for kenaf, Mohd Khairuddin said it would be a commodity of the future and a medium for paddy growers to increase their source of income.

“Currently, the agricommodity sector is registering more revenue growth than the oil and gas sector (due to the fall in global oil prices).

“At a time when other sectors are facing problems, such as the tourism sector with massive job losses, the commodity sector is opening up more job opportunities. All that is needed is for Malaysians to be ready to accept the challenges of working in this sector,” he added. — Bernama