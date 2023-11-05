MPK: No foreign traders at Pasar Besar Jalan Meru

SHAH ALAM: Checks conducted by the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) have found that all traders and license holders at the Pasar Besar Jalan Meru Complex are locals while the foreigners who are at the premises there are helpers.

MPK Market and Hawker Management director Azhar Samsudin said MPK would in no way allow foreigners to trade at the market and required only citizens to be eligible to apply for premises there.

“Any tenant who rents out premises to foreigners, the MPK will take immediate confiscation action and the cancellation of the premises as well as the licence will be carried out,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that continuous monitoring is carried out by the Market and Hawker Management Department to ensure that there are no foreign traders doing business and strict action will be taken against any trader who rents out their premises to find an easy way to make a profit. - Bernama