MPK to expand implementation of smart parking system statewide

KANGAR: The Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) will expand the implementation of its smart parking system statewide in line with the Perlis Digital Plan, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Housing, Local Government, Small Hawkers and Businessmen, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives, Consumerism, Entrepreneur Development, Small and Medium Industries Committee chairman Fakhrul Anwar Ismail said that the smart parking system will be implemented in two phases.

“The first phase started in May this year with the implementation of cashless payment for the parking areas at Arked Niaga and Gapura Square, Padang Besar.

“Payments for parking can be made using debit cards, credit cards, Touch ‘n Go cards or the Touch ‘n Go e-wallet application,” the Bintong assemblyman said in reply to a question from Gan Ay Ling (PH-Indera Kayangan) regarding the state government’s plans to implement a more efficient parking system in the state.

Fakhrul Anwar said the state government is also looking into ways to make improvements in the future, such as by using licence plate recognition and a specific parking payment application for parking areas under the MPK’s purview.

He said in the second phase, smart parking will be implemented throughout the entire state to replace the existing coupon system.

“The implementation of this smart parking system will include a user-friendly integrated smartphone app, a cashless parking payment system with mobile transactions, a planned and systematic parking lot layout as well as comprehensive online monitoring and analysis,” he said.

Fakhrul Anwar said that the second phase, which is currently undergoing technical evaluation, is expected to begin in stages in October.-Bernama