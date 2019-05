KUALA KANGSAR: The Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council (MPKK) will take stern actions including seizing the property of those who fail to pay their assessment tax this year.

MPKK president Zulqarnain Mohamad said such action was necessary to ensure property owners paid their assessment tax within the prescribed period as the total arrears had reached RM2 million.

He said a special task force was set to carry out enforcement and property owners could negotiate to pay in instalments if they have financial problems.

“We have RM4.7 million in assessment tax last year instead of RM6 million which should have been collected from property owners,“ he said at a press conference after chairing its (MPKK) full council meeting here today.

Zulqarnain said the MPKK had 40,690 property owners and the tax collections earned would be used to carry out development in the area and Sungai Siput.

In another development, he said several entrepreneurs were keen to build hotels in the area.

“We are still in talks with the entrepreneurs who are interested in building budget hotels which would be convenient for tourists to visit the towns,“ he said. — Bernama