MPMMN to coordinate construction of 500,000 affordable housing units

LANGKAWI: The National Affordable Housing Council (MPMMN) which will be reactivated will coordinate all implementing agencies in ensuring the government’s target to build 500,000 affordable housing units during the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) is achieved.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) said the council, to be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, will comprise 15 implementing agencies and state governments.

“The proposal (to reactivate MPMMN) has been agreed upon by the Cabinet.

“Besides the ministry, we also have PR1MA (PR1MA Corporation Malaysia); SPNB (Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad); PPAM (Malaysian Civil Servants’ Housing); PPR (People’s Housing Project) as well as the agencies under the Rural Development Ministry and the Federal Territories Ministry as implementing agencies,” he told a press conference after visiting the incinerator plant in Belanga Pecah and PPR Anggerik Lestari here, today.

He said MPMMN would monitor all affordable housing construction projects and ensure that the target to build 500,000 housing units by 2025 can be realised.

On PPR projects under the ministry, Reezal Merican said a total of 16 projects involving 16,000 housing units were proposed to be built during the 12MP period.

“We plan to build 3,000 units of houses every year but it all depends on the country’s fiscal situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the incinerator plant in Belanga Pecah here which previously underwent repairing process and installation of new components and technology would be operational from next month to ensure solid waste management here was done effectively.

He said the plant could accommodate up to 100 metric tonnes of solid waste every day, thus reducing dependence on existing landfills on the resort island.

“The incinerator is equipped with a leachate treatment plant (LTP) and also complies with the regulation not to emit dioxins and furans based on the standards set by the Department of Environment,” he said.

-Bernama