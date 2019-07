NILAI: The Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) has suffered losses of almost RM500,000 annually due to the illegal billboards constructed by irresponsible parties along the North-South (PLUS) Expressway in its administrative area.

Negri Sembilan Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said the losses involved assessment tax, construction permits and building licences.

“MPN has suffered losses of nearly RM500,000 each year due to the construction of this illegal billboards.

“Two months ago we had issued demolition notices to these illegal billboards’ owners, but thus far no action from them, hence today we are carrying out demolition works.

The operation was carried out based on the safety aspect as illegal billboards’ structures were not necessarily strong they were constructed without adhering to the specification, he said.

He said this at a press conference in conjunction with the integrated demolition works of illegal billboards on the North-South (PLUS) Expressway southbound, which was also attended by MPN president Datuk Zazali Salehudin here today.

He said the MPN had monitored and detected 429 illegal billboards installed along the PLUS Expressway in its administrative area.

“Of the total, the council has taken action against 224 billboard owners from April 1 to May 15 in stages involving the issuance of 456 compounds and 235 demolition notices.

“Thus far, of the 456 compounds issued amounting to RM171,750, only 36 compounds have been settled worth RM13,250,” he said.

He said the minimum cost of RM2,000 incurred by the MPN just to demolish the billboards and it could increase depending on the size.

“MPN not only incurs loss of revenue, it also has to bear the cost of demolishing the billboards while the builders earn at least RM10,000 to RM20,000 a year,” he said, adding that such operation would also be expanded to other municipalities in the state.

The operation involved 30 personnel from the state secretary office, MPN, Seremban district and land office, Nilai district police headquarters, Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), Projek Lebuhraya Usahasama Berhad and Projek Penyelenggaraan Lebuhraya Berhad.

A total of 13 illegal billboards will be demolished along the Bukit Mahkota to Nilai stretch on the PLUS Expressway southbound. — Bernama