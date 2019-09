NILAI: The Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) has spent RM412,000 to restore and upgrade Mantin’s hawker centre which is more than 20 years old to enable traders to carry out their business in greater comfort.

Seremban MP, Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said an allocation of RM20,000 came from his office to change the doors of all stalls, making the overall cost for upgrading the hawker centre at RM432,000.

Loke who is the Transport Minister said upgrading works on the hawker centre began in April and have been completed and it could be operational at anytime.

“For four months when the centre was undergoing restoration, the hawkers have to stop their trade ... today we are handing it back to them.

“The structure of the hawker centre and roof are new, the flooring has been upgraded and the centre is built with bigger toilets to facilitate the disabled. Traders at the hawker centre are mostly senior citizens from Mantin,” he said.

He was speaking at the handing over ceremony of the Mantin Hawker Centre here today. Also present was Nilai Municipal Council president Datuk Zazali Salehudin. — Bernama