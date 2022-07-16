MPN to hear latest report on Covid-19 situation on July 26

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Recovery Council (MPN) will hold a meeting on July 26 to hear the latest report on the Covid-19 situation from the Ministry of Health.

MPN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said another report that would be tabled at the meeting was on the country’s economic management.

He said this after launching the Blood Donation Drive 2022 organised by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Charity Golf Foundation (TSMCGF) at Mid Valley Mega Mall here today.

On the increasing trend in new Covid-19 cases, Muhyiddin said he was confident that so far the situation was under control.

“...we have no problem in logistical operations such as hospital beds and the ability to manage (cases). The past two years have given us enough experience in managing Covid-19,” he said.

He said the National Recovery Plan 2.0 which was being completed by the MPN would take into account the holistic measures that should be taken in relation to the economy as the people were currently burdened with inflation, rising prices of goods and various other issues.

On the two-day blood donation drive, Muhyiddin said it was a collaboration between TSMCGF, National Blood Centre and IGB Real Estate Investment Trust. — Bernama