MPN to study recommendations on inflation, rising costs

SENAI: The National Recovery Council (MPN) will look into recommendations or suggestions that can be tabled to the government to overcome inflation and the rising cost of living at its next meeting this month.

MPN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said despite the country going through a recovery process post-pandemic, people are still affected by the rising prices of goods due to inflation.

“Certainly, as chairman, I will emphasise recommendations and suggestions. If we (MPN) are going to take follow-up action, then we will set up several task forces to examine various aspects of the issue.

“Among the main challenges is the issue of cash flow and others such as logistics, manpower and others,” he told reporters after attending a Johor Bersatu gathering here today.

Meanwhile, the Pagoh MP said MPN would organise a national-level conference this year to discuss the issues by inviting relevant experts and speakers to share their views.

The conference would be handled by the MPN Secretariat, which is currently headed by chief executive officer Tan Sri Dr Sulaiman Mahbob.

In a related matter, Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, will launch an agriculture project using hydroponic technology in Bachok, Kelantan, soon to help the people ease the burden of high living costs.

“The project has started. We received an encouraging response and perhaps crops can be distributed to poor people. It will be good if it can be given for free or sold at a cheaper price.

“This project is not intended for profits,” he added. — Bernama