MPOB: Action will be taken if palm oil mill found to have caused pollution in Sg Pukin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will take action in accordance with its legislation if a palm oil mill is found to be the cause of pollution in Sungai Pukin, Rompin, Pahang.

MPOB director-general Datuk Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir said it was seeking more information on the pollution incident in the river, suspected to be caused by the release of untreated palm oil factory effluent.

“MPOB has been informed of a complaint from Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) on Aug 18 regarding the cloudy colour of the water in Sungai Pukin.

“The Department of Environment, Rompin, Pahang had conducted an investigation into the pollution that occurred in Sungai Pukin, however, the results found there is no strong evidence to show that the discharge of effluent from the palm oil mill caused the water pollution,” read the statement issued by MPOB yesterday.

MPOB said it takes seriously the preservation of the environment and urged palm oil mills to comply with the MPOB legislation including that of the Department of Environment with regard to the effluent treatment system at all times.

Any complaints can be submitted to the MPPOB via email at general@mpob.gov.my or by calling 03 8769 4400. - Bernama