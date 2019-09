KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board and FGV Holdings Bhd are conducting a trial project for the use of a blend of 20% palm biodiesel and 80% petroleum diesel, namely B20, for diesel vehicles.

The board’s director-general Dr Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir said the FGV Transport Services trial project would involve technical data collection which intends to prove that using B20 will not affect vehicle engines.

“The trial project will raise public awareness on the use of B20 and demonstrate FGV Transport Services’ commitment in supporting the government’s initiative,” he said in a joint statement today.

FGV group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the group hopes to achieve consistent and comprehensive data from the six-month test trial.

The project involves monitoring the quality of B20 with samples of biodiesel taken at each delivery by the supplier.

Six tanker trucks from FGV Transport Services will not undergo any modification throughout the trial duration.

“During normal maintenance of 30,000km, inspection will be done on the fuel filter and water separator while lubricating oil will be collected periodically and sent to an external laboratory for analysis.

Haris said the vehicles used for the project will be monitored in terms of movements, fuel consumption and maintenance costs.

A flag-off ceremony for FGV’s trucks fuelled with B20 was held at FGV Transport Services’ Port Klang depot today.

Malaysia has successfully implemented B10 for its transportation sector beginning February and B7 for industrial sector in June this year in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions released by diesel vehicles.

The use of palm oil content in biodiesel for the transportation sector, which is set to rise to 20% next year, will contribute to a cleaner environment. — Bernama