MPOCC condemns brutal killing of bull pygmy elephant

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Palm Oil Certification Council (MPOCC) strongly condemns the irresponsible and inhumane acts against a bull pygmy elephant, a protected species under the Sabah Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997, which was found dead recently at Sungai Udin in Dumpas, Kalabakan, Sabah, with its tusks removed.

In a statement today, it said the MPOCC was the custodian of the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification which aimed to certify the entire oil palm industry in Malaysia.

“It is thus applicable nationwide, including the area where this alleged incident occurred,“ it said.

MPOCC said the MSPO scheme had in place, provisions to deal with sustainable management of oil palm operations.

“This includes the emphasis on protecting rare, endangered and threatened species, areas of high biodiversity value as well as areas identified for water and land conservation,“ it said.

“We commend the swift action of the Sabah police, Sabah Wildlife Department and others who had provided assistance leading to the arrest of the perpetrators within days of the sad incident.

“As Malaysians, we need to strengthen our conviction that our valued wildlife species need to be conserved to truly reflect our commitment towards the universal 5Ps of People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership,“ it added. — Bernama