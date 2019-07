PORT DICKSON: Efforts are underway to look into the possibility of making Port Dickson a duty-free zone, in a bid to attract more overnight local and foreign tourists.

Muhammad Syamim Bazir, director of the corporate, tourism and public communications unit at the Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) told Bernama recently that discussions were being held with several government agencies such as the Customs Department with the aim of establishing a committee to look at an appropriate mechanism which could be employed to make the tourist spot a duty-free zone.

He said although similar suggestions had been made in the past, the council would have to undertake detailed planning on the matter, as the decision on its proposal would be made by the Finance Ministry.

Muhammad Syamim was confident that the number of overnight visitors to Port Dickson would rise if the area was declared duty-free as this would attract tourists to spend more time there.

On a related matter, he said the council was also planning to designate a specific stretch along the Port Dickson coastline for tourism development.

He said a draft plan was being prepared and views from the general public would be sought in October, when the council is scheduled to publicise its proposal regarding the area. — Bernama