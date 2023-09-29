MPPK calls for teaching practice allowance in 2024 budget

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Student Consultative Council (MPPK) has proposed to the government to include the Teaching Practice Allowance in Budget 2024 to resolve the long-standing welfare concerns of teacher graduates.

In a statement today, MPPK secretary Nik Ahmad Nuri Nik Ismail also proposed that the allowance be adjusted to a minimum of RM800 per month, for the allocation for allowance should be fixed every year.

He said the proposal was made because the existing allowance provided was not comprehensive across all states and the amount was too low compared to students undergoing industrial training in government institutions and government-linked companies (GLC).

“Some trainee teachers are also students from the B40 group, hardcore poor, and asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat assistance). They are in dire need, particularly considering the rising cost of living, which adds further burden to them.

“MPPK hopes that the welfare of teacher graduates will also be safeguarded and not neglected through the proposals provided,“ he said.-Bernama