MPs absent from Dewan Rakyat sittings warned over absences

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said MPs who have been absent from Dewan Rakyat sittings have been issued a warning after proceedings were halted last week due to a lack of quorum.

He said the problem had been discussed in a recent Cabinet meeting.

“Some federal ministers had to attend international meetings and conferences that they could not avoid, while other MPs had some their own matters to attend to,” he told a press conference at Parliament lobby here today.

However, he said, some of the remaining MPs did not attend the sittings although they were in the Parliament building.

“We have issued a warning to them to make sure they attend the Dewan Rakyat proceedings from now on,” he added.

He disagreed that it was a disciplinary matter, saying it happened in other countries as well.

He also said the issue of quorum was sometimes raised for political reasons.

Dewan Rakyat proceedings were halted last Thursday due to a lack of quorum, sparking criticism of the administration by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Md Rashid Hasnon subsequently said the names of absent MPs could be published to remind them of their duties.

A minimum of 26 MPs are required in the Dewan Rakyat for proceedings to continue.