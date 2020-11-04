MPs advised to limit movements in parliament to curb Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: All Members of Parliament (MPs) have been advised to limit their movements while being inside or outside the Parliament Building throughout the Dewan Rakyat session to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure that the session can be held safely.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said the advice was issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as a precautionary measure following the surge of Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Following the recent surge of Covid-19 cases, preventive measures have been and are being taken to ensure that the Dewan Rakyat sitting can be held safely.

“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to contact Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during which he gave his advice and opinions on the matter,” he announced at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The text of the announcement was read out by Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azhar said the MPs should also avoid socialising or attending crowded gatherings and places and always comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said the MOH also advised all MPs to not hold any feast or meeting with a large number of attendees inside or outside the Parliament building.

“If the Honourable Members need to physically meet or gather, they are required to strictly comply with the SOP set by the National Security Council and the MOH,” he said.

He said all MPs and the Parliament staff were also required to take the Covid-19 test every two weeks and the notification on the matter will be issued to them by the Parliament administration from time to time.

Azhar said the MOH also reminded him that the Parliament building will be ordered to close should there be positive cases of Covid-19 infection.

“If there were positive cases at Parliament, the MOH will make an evaluation of the appropriate SOP,” he added.-Bernama