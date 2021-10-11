MPs allowed to don M’sian batik shirts in Parliament on Thursdays

KUALA LUMPUR: The House Committee has agreed to the proposal for Members of Parliament to be allowed to wear long-sleeved Malaysian batik shirts when attending the Dewan Rakyat sittings on Thursdays.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) when reading the committee’s statement at the Dewan Rakyat said the proposal by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri was to support the country’s heritage.

“The wearing of the batik shirt is not mandatory and is voluntary,“ he said.

The Santubong MP also read out two other recommendations, namely to increase the composition of all Select Committees from seven members to nine - five government MPs and four from the Opposition -, as well as the proposal to establish a Special Select Committee on International Affairs.

Wan Junaidi said the House Committee also agreed that the terms of reference for the Select Committees should contain several items including the purpose of establishment; comprise of nine members including a chairman and a term of appointment of two years or two terms; power to summon and House statement.

The recommendations were later supported by Deputy Finance Minister I Mohd Shahar Abdullah who is also Paya Besar MP, and subsequently agreed to at the meeting. — Bernama