PETALING JAYA: The third session of the 14th Parliament scheduled to begin on May 18, will only sit for one day with no debates according to an email issued by Dewan Rakyat secretary Riduan Rahmat.

Originally scheduled for 15 days, the decision of having the sitting for only one day seems to be due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO). “Following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), the Dewan Rakyat would convene to discuss government Bills and business only,“ the notice read, as reported by Malaysiakini.

While many would agree that social distancing in light of the Covid-19 is of utmost importance, opposition politicians have said that the decision should be reconsidered. In fact, Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang suggested that the ‘emasculation’ of Parliament could stand in the way of providing the best strategy to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

“One-day sitting of Parliament on May 18 must be reconsidered by Muhyiddin as Parliament should not be shunted off, emasculated or marginalised but must play a major role in galvanising national unity and solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic,”

“Parliament can also provide scrutiny to ensure the most effective strategy to overcome Covid-19 crisis and the best exit plan for economic recovery,” Lim Kit Siang said.

Lim Kit Siang doesn’t seem alone in calling for the reconsideration of this one day Dewan Rakyat sitting, as Kota Malacca MP Khoo Poay Tiong put forward suggestions which could balance social distancing norms and keeping the gears of the Dewan Rakyat running.

Noting the fact that the lack of debates in the Dewan Rakyat would mean that he can’t put forward issues raised by his constituents, Khoo suggested that sittings be held over the internet. “Parliament should explore the use of technology to convene online parliamentary sittings. If this is not possible at the Dewan Rakyat level, it should at least be implemented for the Special Chambers (Kamar Khas) or Select Committee meetings,” Khoo said.

In addition to that, to keep debates going Khoo also put forward the idea of having written question answers, where basically members of parliament can put forward written questions to Ministers who can also reply in writing.

“Documents (such as statutory reports) should still be sent to MPs, and it could easily be done by uploading it onto the parliament’s website. The government could also issue special reports or white papers on the Covid-19 situation or the economic stimulus package,” Khoo added.