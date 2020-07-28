MPs express concern over emergence of new cluster

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawmakers have expressed their concern about the risk of Covid-19 infection and the emergence of a new cluster due to the large gathering by supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today.

Photos of a large crowd not adhering to social distancing and violating the standard operating procedure (SOP), including not wearing proper face masks outside the court complex have been making the rounds on social media and mainstream online media.

Police were also seen using loudhailers to remind those in attendance since early morning to comply with the SOP and wear face masks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The crowd of supporters was waiting for the verdict on the seven charges against Najib for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Expressing his fear on the situation while debating the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Royal Address, Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) said Covid-19 cases were still rampant and that a new cluster might emerge.

“... especially today when we hear about a gathering at the court, we are worried there might be an occurrence of a new cluster due to the gathering which was not prevented and controlled.

“Preventive measures must be practised more diligently to truly end the outbreak. We are not defeated but we have yet to win,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) in his debate advised Malaysians to continue adhering to the SOP and follow instructions from the government in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also expressed his appreciation of the frontliners for putting in efforts to curb the outbreak of the disease.

Earlier, prior to the debate session, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun reminded the lawmakers to always adhere to the SOP inside and outside of the Parliament to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. - Bernama