MPs: Govt should cooperate with whistleblowers, not harassing them

PETALING JAYA: The government should stop harassing the whistleblower who has spoken up against wrongdoing allegedly committed by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Tan Sri Azam Baki, opposition MPs, said today.

“Instead of wasting valuable police resources and time on people speaking up in the public interest on these issues, the authorities should focus on thoroughly investigating Azam, rather than believing his mere words without proper evidence.

“The government should co-operate with people who speak up, have released damaging evidence, and acknowledge their contributions instead of treating them like wrongdoers,” the group was quoted saying by The Malaysian Insight.

The group of 21 MPs comprises Sivarasa Rasiah (Sungai Buloh), Maria Chin Abdullah (Petaling Jaya), Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam), Teresa Kok (Seputeh), Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Kasthuri Patto (Batu Kawan), Hassan Abdul Karim (Pasir Gudang), Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang), Sim Tze Tzin (Bayan Baru), Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai), Akmal Nasir (Johor Bahru), Salahuddin Ayub (Pulai), Amin Ahmad (Kangar), Muhamad Bakhtiar Wan Chin (Balik Pulau), Natrah Ismail (Sekijang), Cha Kee Chin (Rasiah), June Leow (Hulu Selangor), Ngeh Koo Ham (Beruas), Thomas Su (Kampar), Mahfuz Omar (Pokok Sena) and Mujahid Yusoff Rawa (Parit Buntar).

The group was referring to the police investigating journalist Lalitha Kunaratnam, who revealed that Azam acquired 2.15 million shares in Excel Force MSC Berhad in 2015, while he was director of investigations, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Berhad the same year and 1.02 million shares in Gets Global the following year, and that he may have not declared them.

Yesterday, Azam filed a defamation suit against Lalitha, seeking RM10 million in damages and a public apology for her articles.

Azam has denied any wrongdoing, saying that the shares were bought by his brother using his account. The MACC advisory council had also cleared him of wrongdoing.