MPs make use of opportunity to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament today took the opportunity to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shots facilitated by the Ministry of Health (MOH) at Parliament Building.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said the booster dose was being given at Parliament Building to ensure that the safety of all MPs was at the optimum level as they often met the people and returned to their constituencies, especially during the flood season.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Health for providing the booster dose to all Members of Parliament,“ he told reporters after checking on the booster dose administering process while also receiving the injection.

The process involving the administering of booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for today is from 9.30am until 4pm at the Banquet Hall.

Checks by Bernama found MPs waiting for their turn as early as 9.20am.

Among the MPs seen were Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Booster dosing began nationwide on Oct 13 for fully vaccinated individuals to ensure that the immunity received after completing their doses can be maintained for an optimal period, especially against Delta variant infections. — Bernama