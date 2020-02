PUTRAJAYA: The Perdana Putra building here, which houses the Prime Minister’s office, has been the focus of the delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) since 10am.

In less than an hour after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad began his duties as interim prime minister, the vehicles ferrying several MPs were seen entering the Perdana Putra compound.

Among those seen entering the building was Pandan MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was the Deputy Prime Minister of the Pakatan Harapan government, at 10.24am.

Vehicles of Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin were also seen at the compound.

Also sighted was Terengganu Mentri Besar Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar’s official vehicle which arrived at the building at about 11.15am.

The vehicle carrying PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was seen exiting the Perdana Putra building at 12.38pm. — Bernama