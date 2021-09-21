MPs raise issue over effectiveness of PdPR method

KUALA LUMPUR: The issue of effectiveness of the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) session was raised by several Members of Parliament (MPs) when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Jugah Anak Muyang @ Tambat (Independent-Lubok Antu) said PdPR is a less relevant approach especially in rural areas due to the lack of internet connectivity.

“For example in Lubok Antu, although there are many telecommunication poles, the transmitter plates have yet to be installed. This is one of the reasons why the internet speed is still in the weak category,” he said.

He added that the issue has become a burden to students and teachers in rural areas.

Similarly, Datuk Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) raised the issue of the lack of devices among students to enable them to participate in the PdPR session.

“We don’t know how the students will catch up with their school lessons if they have no devices even though there is high-speed internet access. The same goes for those who have devices but with weak or no internet connectivity.

“All of these affect their studies particularly students in rural areas,” he said.

For Oscar Ling Chai Yew (PH-Sibu), he urged the Education Ministry to postpone the reopening of schools which was scheduled for next month as the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak is still high.

A total of 91 MPs took part in debating the motion of thanks for the royal address since Sept 14, a day after the opening ceremony of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament.

According to the calendar on the Parliament’s official website, the Dewan Rakyat sitting tomorrow and Thursday will continue with the winding-up session by the ministries involved.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow.

-Bernama