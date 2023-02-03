MPs should set good example by not smoking in Parliament building: Kota Melaka MP

KUALA LUMPUR: Kota Melaka Member of Parliament (MP), Khoo Poay Tiong, reprimanded several MPs in the Dewan Rakyat today for smoking in the Parliament building, which is a no-smoking zone.

Khoo, in a supplementary question to Deputy Health Minister, Lukanisman Awang Sauni, said that many efforts and campaigns have been conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) with regard to the issue, but ironically MPs are still smoking in the Parliament building.

“The Parliament building is a no-smoking zone, yet we see many individuals smoking in the whip’s room. I feel that we need to set an example as people’s representatives,” he said during the question-and-answer session today.

“Hence, what is the Deputy Minister’s view on the efforts we should make against these smokers, to educate them that if they want to smoke, they should go outside and not to inconvenience others?” he said.

Lukanisman thanked Khoo for his remarks and advised those in the Parliament building to stop smoking, or go to the smoking room if they wished to do so.

“If you want to smoke, go to the designated smoking areas, don’t do it in the nearby offices and Parliament areas,” he said, adding that complaints can be made via WhatsApp at 010-860 8949.

Earlier, when replying to the original question by Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus), Lukanisman said that following the publication of the ban on smoking in eating places, under Regulation 11(1)(d) of the Tobacco Control Regulations 2004 (Amendment 2018), the MOH introduced a complaint line.

He said that MOH received a total of 7,291 complaints, involving 5,030 food premises, with 1,233 repeated complaints in 2022.

He added that, for the same period, a total of 201,265 premises in no-smoking zones were inspected, and a total of 30,648 smoking offence notices in eateries under Regulation 11(1)(d) were issued, with a compound value of RM 7.6 million.

Meanwhile, for the period from Jan 1 to 19, this year, MOH received a total of 587 complaints, involving 545 eateries, with 40 repeated complaints.

“For the same period, a total of 5,213 premises in no-smoking zones were inspected, and a total of 3,379 smoking offence notices in dining places under Regulation 11(1)(d) were issued, with a compound value of RM 844,750,” he added. - Bernama