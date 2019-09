KUALA LUMPUR: A Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) staff was sent to jail for a year by the Magistrate’s Court here today for cheating an officer of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) over a house purchase in Rawang.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin handed down the sentence on S R. Kavitha, 35, who pleaded guilty to the charge, to be served from the date of arrest, which was last Sept 11.

Kavitha was charged with cheating P. Loggeta, 29, over a purchase of a house in Rawang, prompting the latter to hand over RM1,000 to her for the purpose.

The offence was committed in August last year. — Bernama