MPs support call to wear batik in Dewan

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament from the Government and Opposition factions welcome the suggestion to allow lawmakers to wear batik in the Dewan Rakyat.

The matter was raised by Nurul Izzah Anwar (PH-Permatang Pauh) during Question Time when she asked Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik on efforts to increase the use of batik in Malaysia especially in Parliament.

Replying to the question, Muhammad Baktiar said the ministry had not received any response yet from the Parliament, however, the lawmakers could wear batik neckties even though they were not wearing batik shirts.

“The ministry welcomes the use of Malaysian batik among Malaysians especially in Parliament including the Dewan Rakyat on Thursday.

“The ministry hopes that the wearing of batik in Parliament will become a reality in the near future,“ he said.

The proposal was also supported by other MPs such as Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar (BN-Rembau), Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid (BN-Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian).

Replying to a supplementary question from Mastura, Muhammad Bakhtiar said Kraftangan Malaysia was working with several agencies for batik patent protection.

“They are also working with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) and the ISO to patent the batik produced,“ he said. — Bernama