PETALING JAYA: Instead of looking at withdrawing the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) Bill 2019, government backbenchers should be looking at improving it.

Lawyers for Liberty adviser N. Surendran said the Bill is important as it provides an oversight mechanism on the police.

“The IPCMC will help make the police force a more professional body. By calling for its withdrawal, the government backbenchers are going against the recommendations made by the Royal Commission in 2005.

“It seems that they are against having any independent oversight on the police,” he told theSun yesterday.

The IPCMC was mooted in 2005 by the Royal Commission, headed by former chief justice Tun Mohamed Dzaiddin Abdullah, to enhance the operations and management of the police force.

It was the core thrust of the Royal Commission, which also included improvements to the welfare of police personnel.

Parliament instead enacted the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC), an external body tasked to look into complaints against enforcement agencies.

Bar Council president Salim Bashir said he has always called for the IPCMC.

He said no one should oppose the Bill as it aims to instil professionalism in the police force, as well as look into the welfare of police personnel.

The tabling of the IPCMC 2019 Bill was adjourned during the Dewan Rakyat session in December last year to be referred to a special select committee for improvements and was included in the Standing Orders to be tabled during the current sitting.

Government backbenchers, who raised the matter during the debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020, have called for the IPCMC Bill to be withdrawn as they described it as persecution of the police force.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz said the motion was not the agenda of the Perikatan Nasional government.

“As an Umno MP, I have never agreed with the establishment of the IPCMC from the beginning,” he said.

Nazri pointed out that the IPCMC Bill requires an amendment to the Federal Constitution, which requires a two-thirds majority and based on the current political landscape, it would be impossible to achieve.

Nazri said the country already had a special commission to look into matters of enforcement, namely the EAIC.

“This (Bill) is a form of persecution against the police.

If we want to create a special commission for the police, then we should create similar ones for Immigration, Customs and the RTD (Road Transport Department),” he said.

Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim is of the view that the IPCMC should not be introduced as it may be chaired by an MP with vested interests and inexperienced in the field of policing.

“The majority of police personnel do not agree with IPCMC as we have other authorities to check any form of misconduct,” he said.

Among other government backbenchers who want the Bill withdrawn are Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Tan Sri Noh Omar and Datuk Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif.

