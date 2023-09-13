MPs want separation of powers between AG and public prosecutor expedited

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been called to speed up efforts to separate the powers involving the Attorney General (AG) and the public prosecutor to raise the confidence of the community on the transparency of legal actions in the country.

Lim Guan Eng (pix) (PH-Bagan) said the move is also in line with the spirit of reform championed by the Unity Government.

“I hope the government will give itself one year to complete the separation of powers between the Attorney General and the public prosecutor.

“I believe it is only with this measure that we could gain the confidence of the people that the desire for reform is still burning with the Unity Government and not as claimed by certain parties,” he said when debating on the motion of the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP MTR) at Dewan Rakyat today.

The DAP chairman also urged Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh to clarify the decision to discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Lim said the government should admit that many quarters are not satisfied with the decision including the Bar Council.

“I feel that with a comprehensive and transparent explanation will give the people confidence on whatever actions taken by the Attorney General, “ he said.

In supporting the call to empower the national legal institution Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) proposed that the Parliamentary Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reforms should hold a public hearing (via live telecast) as it has become an issue with public outcry.

“I will not defend anybody here as what is wrong is still wrong and that is why the hearing should not only be attended by members of Parliament and all parties should be able to hear the explanation of the AG,” he said.

Several other members of Parliament also touched on the issue in the debate session in the morning, among them were Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh), Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN-Jerantut) and Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (PN-Marang).

Yesterday, Parliamentary Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reforms chairman William Leong Jee Keen said the committee will be calling Ahmad Terrirudin to explain the DNAA decision on Ahmad Zahid.

He said former Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun should also be called to clarify and a report will be tabled after the proceedings. -Bernama