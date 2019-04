PUCHONG: Local traders at Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) Ramadan Bazaar have been reminded not to rent out their stalls to foreigners because that would deny local sellers an opportunity to trade there.

Selangor Health, Welfare, Women Empowerment and Family Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud said MPSJ had received complaints for not giving priority to local traders.

“Local traders had rented out not just the bazaar stalls but also their trading places in night markets, wholesale markets, and even shops in our village to foreigners,” she said after officiating at the MPSJ Ramadan Bazaar Seminar Carnival 2019 here.

Siti Mariah said the MPSJ licensing department has approved a total of 1,810 traders through an online application which covered over 16 Ramadan bazaars across its district.

“I was informed that MPSJ is still maintaining the previous bazaar locations for the convenience of those who had frequented them.”

MPSJ also announced its Green Initiative Campaign Towards a Sustainable Ramadan Bazaar by launching a straw-free campaign at every Ramadan bazaar locations. There are 236 units of beverage stalls which will be involved in the campaign.

The MPSJ green initiative will be polystyrene and Styrofoam-free, will recycle used cooking oil and will also be plastic-free campaigns.