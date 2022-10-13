MPV crashes into popular chain beverage shop in Ipoh

IPOH: A multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) crashed into a popular chain beverage shop at a supermarket in Meru Raya here today in an incident which went viral on social media.

Perak Police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said in the 10.35 am incident, a 43-year-old man driving a Naza Ria in the parking area of the supermarket accidentally pressed the gas pedal and crashed into the premises.

“He lost control and rammed into a motorcycle and the premises.

“However, the 31-year-old motorcyclist, 25-year-old shop supervisor, as well as the driver of the car all escaped unhurt,“ he said in a statement today adding that the glass walls of the premises were broken and equipment including a computer in the premises as well as both vehicles were also damaged.

He said the case was classified as Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

Meanwhile, celebrity Shuib Sepahtu, who is also the owner of the popular chain, expressed gratitude in an Instagram post over the fact there were no casualties in the incident. - Bernama