CYBERJAYA: In a statement today, the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) said town hall forums are being organised to brief relevant parties on its new charter relating to the provisional and full accreditation process (of programmes) which will be implemented soon.

Sessions held on April 18 and May 2 at Mercu MQA in Cyberjaya, May 13 at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) in Johor and today again at Mercu MQA also serve to throw light on the Malaysian Qualifications Framework 2.0 (MQF 2.0).

“MQA constantly holds engagement sessions with stakeholders. The town halls allow for two-way interaction between MQA, higher education providers (PPT) and accreditors,“ the statement further informed.

Today’s town hall saw the participation of 300 people made up of vice chancellors, higher learning institution chief executives, quality assurance officers and academic coordinators, as well as MQA accreditors.

MQA said motivation to improve the charter came from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s call for efficiency in service delivery.

With regards to the MQF, the agency said this version (approved by the MQA Council in December 2017) is being reviewed to ensure it remains relevant and in line with national and international higher education systems. — Bernama