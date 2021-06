ALOR SETAR: The presence of a senior citizen dressed in all white not only attracted public attention today at the vaccine administering centre (PPV) located at the Kedah Medical Centre, but also earned him the moniker, “Mr White”.

The man’s daughter, Haslina Hashim, 53, said her father, Hashim Mustafa, 86, loved to wear white and when told that he needed to be at KMC to receive a COVID-19 vaccine jab, the former teacher said that he be given everything white to wear.

“He wanted white pants, shirt and shoes. It has been like this since his teaching days and my husband said just now that he looked like a navy man,” she said when met at the PPV.

Haslina, who is also a teacher, said she did as told by her father as she did not want him to change his mind as previously, “Mr White” had been reluctant to receive the vaccine.

“He was already registered via MySejahtera, received the date but refused to be vaccinated. I tried to persuade him and said that as long as he was not vaccinated, he could not go to the mosque.

“Finally, he agreed and I registered his name again. About a week later, he received the vaccination date (today),” she added.

The presence of the handsome “Mr White” was also noticed by the KMC staff who took the opportunity to take photos with him. It became even more special as one of the hospital’s staff is a former student of the septuagenarian who had taught Bahasa Melayu.

“It’s like out of ‘Jejak Kasih’ (a TV series) as ‘cikgu’ had taught me years ago in Langkawi and yes, he always wore white,” said the staff, Noor Faridah Abdul Halim who was excited to meet her for former teacher.

Meanwhile, KMC chief executive officer, Norhalida Abdullah said the private hospital had been appointed as a PPV from today under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in collaboration with ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth).

She said KMC was providing 40 frontliners specially for a smooth vaccination exercise, prioritising safety and comfort of the vaccine recipients, and strict compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set.

“We will vaccinate 100 people each day from today until this Friday,“ she added.- Bernama