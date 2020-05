KUALA LUMPUR: The Eastern Region Rubber Technology Centre project for the Jerantut parliamentary constituency is still in the planning phase and has yet to receive the approval of the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) board of directors, Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) and government.

MRB chairman, Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris, said in a statement today that approval to use public funds of RM100 million for the project is an MRB idea.

“The project will be put forward for approval after a comprehensive feasibility study and impact assessment on the other research facilities under MRB, before it is presented to the MRB board of directors.

“And only after getting this project approval will it be put forward for MPIC and government approval,” he added.

He said that research conducted by MRB is unending and that the upstream (rubber plantation), midstream (rubber processing) and downstream (rubber product manufacturing) sectors are given precedence.

Apart from this, the project will indirectly increase national rubber production through MRB’s management of the commercial model, and help with technology and cloning research on behalf of the rubber industry.

Ahmad Nazlan said the main objective of having a technology research centre in different places around the country, including the east coast, is to ensure greater success in the future for the industry, with increased revenue for the upstream and downstream segments. — Bernama