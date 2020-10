KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) donated basic necessities including face masks to MRCS Kelantan branch to be distributed among flood victims in preparation for imminent floods during the monsoon season this year.

MRCS vice-chairman Dr S. Selva Jothi said among the items donated were blankets, hand sanitisers, food items as well as essential items for the elderly and children, worth RM150,000.

“This is the initial contributions delivered and we are ready to send additional supplies if needed,” he told reporters after handing over the goods at the MRCS Kelantan branch office here, today.

Also present were MRCS secretary-general Hakim Hamzah, MRCS Resource Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Suhaimi Yacob and Kelantan branch MRCS chairman Tuan Ghazali Tuan Long.

Dr S. Selva said apart from easing their burden, the donation was also a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 among flood victims housed in temporary evacuation centres.

Meanwhile, Suhaimi said a Humanitarian Field School which would be used as a training centre for officers and volunteers of the Red Crescent and Red Cross was being built in Kampung Kandis, Bachok with an allocation of RM1.3 million.

He said the centre, which is currently being built on an area of almost four hectares, will also function to provide training to participants coming from from across the Asia Pacific region.

He said, the location is very strategic, located close to the beach would directly boost the tourism industry in Kelantan while also stimulating development in Tok Bali, Pasir Puteh. -Bernama