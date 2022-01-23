MRCS to distribute aid worth over RM1.2 mln from Geneva

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) will distribute aid in the form of cash vouchers totalling 300,000 Swiss francs (over RM1.2 million) that will benefit over 2,000 families affected by the recent floods.

MRCS national chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah said the MRCS obtained the funds from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and it was the MRCS’ responsibility to distribute the aid from Geneva within three months.

“Our members will identify the flood victims and go house-to-house to collect information on damages and identify those with disabilities who have special needs among the families.

“The information will be processed and collected and we estimate that 2,000 families affected by the floods will receive some money from Geneva,” she told reporters at the Selangor MRCS Post-Flood Assistance Programme here today.

The programme involves donations from corporate contributors and individuals and included items like towels, blankets, pillows, rice cookers, stoves and electric kettles.

Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz said even though the MRCS has been given three months to distribute the aid, there were also other contributions from individuals that will be distributed to other states also affected by the floods.

“This is the duty entrusted to us that we perform on behalf of generous Malaysians who donated and supported the MRCS,” she said, adding that she hoped to visit other areas that were affected by the floods and organise similar post-flood aid programmes. — Bernama