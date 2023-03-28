MRL: ECRL in four states 40.81% completed

KOTA BHARU: The construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in four states -- Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor -- has achieved a 40.81 per cent completion rate so far, according to Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL).

Its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said that in Kelantan the ECRL’s progress has reached 51.94 per cent.

“Infrastructure works for the construction of the ECRL line in Kelantan are actively being carried out, including the installation of beams which started from the bridge in Jerus, Pasir Puteh and is now approaching the area near Padang Raja, Melor,“ he said.

Darwis said this in a speech at an ECRL breaking of fast event here last night, which was attended by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

At the event, MRL also presented Ramadan donations to 30 orphans and staff of Rumah Kebajikan Anak Yatim dan Dhuafa’ Lilbanin Sri Peraksi, Cherang Ruku in Pasir Puteh.

Darwis said apart from that, land reclamation (subgrade) works involving 16 of 19 locations in the state have commenced.

“The soil treatment and piling works for the Kota Bharu ECRL station in Tunjong as well as the soil treatment works for the Pasir Puteh ECRL station in Kampung Jeram are also being actively carried out,“ he said.

He added that based on the work progress, the ECRL project in Kelantan covering 43.86 kilometres is expected to be completed according to schedule by the end of 2026. - Bernama