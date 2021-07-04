Mrs Malaysia World promotes sustainable lifestyle, plastic-free practices

KUALA LUMPUR: It’s July, and don’t forget it’s plastic-free month, Priyaa Simmi reminds the public and the business community.

The winner of Mrs Malaysia World 2019/2020 is continuing with her campaign since 2020, encouraging small business owners to embrace eco-friendly lifestyle by implementing plastic-free practices in their business activities.

Plastic Free July is a global initiative that encourages millions of people to join in the fight against plastic pollution, resulting in cleaner streets, oceans, and communities.

Priyaa believes educating the global community on the adverse effects of single-use plastics on the environment starts with the local communities.

Hence, she will be collaborating with Zero Waste Malaysia in providing a free workshop to educate business owners on how they can benefit from eco-friendly environment by making conscious business decisions.

“I hope that these businesses will reap the benefits of an eco-friendly environment and continue their eco-conscious journey beyond just Plastic Free July,“ Priyaa told Bernama.

Reminiscing the sweet memories she had throughout her year-long journey as Mrs Malaysia World advocating for the betterment of the environment, Priyaa said she started with zero knowledge when she took part in the Plastic Free July campaign in July 2020, but later realised her efforts made positive impacts on people and the environment.

“I spent a lot of time reading and watching documentaries on various topics from waste disposal to livestock farming for commercial use to enhance my knowledge on zero-waste lifestyle and sustainable living.

“Along the way, I decided to become a vegetarian, as I wanted to limit my negative impact on our environment and contribute to preserving the natural resources on our planet,” said Priyaa who also has a hand in entrepreneurship.

Priyaa said she has joined hands with a friend to launch a business called EcoQueen, aimed at educating the public and promote the importance of sustainable living.

She said EcoQueen is a marketplace which brings together all local sustainable and conscious products under one roof.

“Online shoppers can shop for personal care, beauty and lifestyle products on this platform, while learning about making better choices and taking small steps to save the planet on EcoQueen’s blog site,” she added.- Bernama